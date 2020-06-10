ATA to Build Target Acquisition Tech for Army Stryker Directed Energy Program

Applied Technology Associates has received a contract to develop a target acquisition and tracking platform for installation on a Stryker military ground vehicle as part of a U.S. Army initiative to increase soldier protection with laser weapon systems.

The company said Tuesday it will also provide electro-optical infrared sensors and control systems to the Directed Energy-Maneuver Short Range Air Defense prototyping effort.

Radiance Technologies awarded the contract under the Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office-managed program seeking laser-based systems that would counter rockets, mortar-launched explosives and other aerial threats.

ITATS will be a modernized version of the initial system that ATA provided to Kord Technologies and installed on the military branch's surrogate Stryker laser weapon platform last year.