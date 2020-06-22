Atlas Group COO Jim McMullen Promoted to CEO

Jim McMullen, former chief operating officer of aerospace products and services provider The Atlas Group, has been promoted to CEO and serve on its board of directors.

He succeeds two-decade Atlas veteran Rick Wolf, who will continue to work as a board member, and brings more than 25 years of industry experience to his new position, the company said Friday.

McMullen previously worked at SPS Technologies, Cherry Aerospace and Honeywell, where he oversaw functions such as supply chain, engineering, quality and safety.

Wichita, Kan.-based Atlas is a portfolio company of private equity firm AE Industrial Partners and supplies complex assemblies to military, commercial and business aviation customers.