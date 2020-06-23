AT&T Becomes First to Deliver Managed Internet Connectivity Service to NLRB Under GSA EIS Task Order; Chris Smith Quoted

Chris Smith
AT&T has completed a Managed Trusted Internet Protocol Services task order with the National Labor Relations Board under the General Services Administration’s Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (GSA EIS) procurement vehicle, the company announced Tuesday.
“We were able to help the National Labor Relations Board fortify its network against cyberattacks in a matter of weeks after receiving the initial task order,” said Chris Smith, vice president of civilian agencies and shared services at AT&T’s global public sector business.
Under the first task order on the EIS program, AT&T’s services has enabled NLRB to easily procure advanced technology capabilities from the company, utilizing the pricing structures offered under EIS. AT&T’s MTIPS service will provide NLRB cybersecurity protections supporting inbound and outbound network traffic to and from the public internet as well as across NLRB intranet sites.
MTIPS has included integration with Open Threat Exchange that will provide open access to a global community of threat researchers and security professionals. OTX will provide community-generated threat data that enables collaborative research. Additionally, OTX will automate the process of updating security infrastructure with threat data from any source.
The GSA developed MTIPS to allow federal agencies to connect to the public Internet and other external connections in compliance with the Office of Management and Budget’s Trusted Internet Connection initiative, which limits the number of access points to agency networks to enable the government to manage malicious network traffic.
“Our work with the National Labor Relations Board underscores the ease and speed with which we are able to transition agencies to EIS,” Smith concluded.
