Axiologic Solutions Lands Two Seats on GSA’s OASIS SB Contract Vehicle

Axiologic Solutions can now offer professional services to the federal sector through the company's spots on Pools 1 and 3 of the General Services Administration's One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services-Small Business contract vehicle.

The five-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts provide Axiologic an opportunity to collaborate with other vendors to provide commercial and noncommercial services to customer agencies within and outside the contiguous U.S., the company said Thursday.

Tom Stauber, co-founder and managing partner at Axiologic, said the company will work to help federal clients address mission requirements through the OASIS SB procurement vehicle.

The Pool 1 contract encompasses professional, scientific and technical services, while Pool 3 covers engineering support work.