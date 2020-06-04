BAE. Critical Response Group to Integrate GEOINT, Collaborative Response Platforms for Public Safety Sector

BAE Systems and Critical Response Group have expanded a partnership to integrate the former's cloud-based geospatial intelligence technology with the latter's visual communication and collaboration platform to support public safety organizations.
CRG said Wednesday its Collaborative Response Graphics offering works to help first responders gain a common operating view of critical situations and coordinate emergency response missions in real time even at unfamiliar areas.
The partnership will combine CRGs with the GXP OpsView and OnScene platforms for public safety professionals to access site-specific incident data.
The two companies provided BAE-built Geospatial eXploitation Products software and CRGs to the Urban Area Security Initiative in New Jersey during 2017. The program aims to help cities establish systems neccessary to prepare for disasters and other critical events.
