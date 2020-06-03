BAE Systems has received a $3.5M subcontract from Lockheed Martin to develop an autonomous and artificial intelligence technologies as part of a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency program aimed at increasing the performance of robotic military ground and air vehicles.
BAE said Tuesday its FAST Labs organization will aim to equip warfighters with the Mission Intelligence for Tactical Systems, an automated platform designed to provide direction for mobile robots and sensors.
MITS also works to generate and disseminate battlefield awareness, consolidate sensor data and support kinetic and electronic functions.
“Autonomy technology – be it in the air, space, sea, or ground domain – is all about making better decisions faster to allow our warfighters to more effectively execute their missions as safely as possible,” said Chris Eisenbies, product line director at BAE's autonomy, controls and estimation group.
Lockheed serves as the prime contractor for the Squad X program and aims to help the agency build an autonomous system with sensing and off-the-shelf tools.
BAE to Help Build Autonomous Robotic System Under DARPA Program
