Battelle Gets $260M NSF Arctic Research Support Contract; Mike Janus Quoted

Battelle
Battelle has secured a 10-year, $260 million Research Support and Logistics Services contract from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to provide infrastructure and logistics support to academic researchers conducting NSF-funded studies in Alaska, Greenland, Canada and other Arctic areas, the nonprofit company announced Thursday.
Battelle support under the contract will enable researchers to enhance research in the Arctic. The research will advance the understanding of the Arctic’s shifting natural environment as well as social and cultural systems in addition to the region’s connectivity with lower latitudes.
The company will deliver cost-effective field support and risk management to enable research within remote locations, harsh weather conditions, difficult terrain. NSF’s program will conduct multiple research studies to benefit from experienced research support staff to provide planning, common processes and shared resources.
Under the program, Battelle will support established laboratory facilities, equipment and sample storage, lodging, research vessels, local guides, remote communication equipment and snowmobiles. To do so, Battelle has assembled a team, including three subcontractors with roles on the previous contract.
Of the subcontractors, Polar Field Services will provide logistics, operations, facilities and other support. Ukpeaġvik Iñupiat Corporation Science will provide operational support on the North Slope of Alaska, support local hiring and assist researchers with North Slope communities. The University of Colorado School of Medicine will provide medical risk management and telemedicine support.
In addition, Stantec will apply its Arctic architectural and engineering experience to design and construct needed facilities. The San Diego Supercomputer Center will apply advanced computation and data integration expertise to support the development of an operations and data gateway to capture information.
“For decades, Battelle has effectively managed national laboratories for the Department of Energy. Four years ago, Battelle was awarded the management of the NEON program by the NSF, successfully turning around the program and making it a key asset for enabling science in the ecological community,” said Mike Janus, General Manager of the Environment & Infrastructure business unit. “We’ll apply that same rigor to the Arctic program.”
About Battelle
Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers.
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental sectors.
