BlackBerry Expands Emergency Comms Tech Deployment in Federal Sector

BlackBerry has added the Federal Trade Commission and two other federal departments to its customer base for Athoc, an emergency mass notification system certified under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

The Department of Transportation also adopted an AtHoc FedRAMP Cloud platform with the Federal Aviation Administration while the Department of Health and Human Services received authority to operate for the technology, BlackBerry said Thursday.

The company has received 12 ATO certifications from the federal sector to date and estimated that more than 70 percent of the federal workforce use its tool for critical event communications.

David Wiseman, vice president of secure communications at BlackBerry, said that AtHoc works to help organizations and staff members exchange information in real time using devices to make safety decisions.

AtHoc is built to help users manage a critical situation, gain situational awareness and track personnel status.