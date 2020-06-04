BlackBerry to Combine Notification Tech With Counter-Drone Platform

BlackBerry and Dedrone has partnered to incorporate alerting software into platforms built to help customers detect and counter drone threats.
The AtHoc notification technology will allow users of Dedrone's counter-drone technology to receive alerts when unauthorized and hostile unmanned aircraft systems are operating over a site's airspace, BlackBerry said Wednesday.
"The more effectively the on-site personnel can respond, the better their chances of countering whatever the drone is there to do," said Aaditya Devarakonda, president and chief business officer of Dedrone.
Dedrone has applied machine learning to sensors and electronic warfare systems in an effort to help address enemy drones that threaten airports, military installations and other public and private facilities.
Seventy percent of U.S. federal organizations use Blackberry AtHoc to deliver mass emergency notifications, the company noted.
