Booz Allen Secures $800M Contract to Support JAIC JWNMI; Steve Escaravage, Emily Murphy Quoted

Booz Allen Hamilton has been awarded a five-year, $800 million contract by the GSA’s Federal Systems Integration and Management Center (FEDSIM) and the Department of Defense (DoD) to provide artificial intelligence (AI) services to support the Joint AI Center (JAIC), the company reported on Wednesday.

“AI has transformational potential, but its effectiveness requires both cutting-edge technology and people empowered to put those solutions to work ethically… we look forward to combining our deep understanding of both mission and technology to help the JAIC develop and operationalize AI-enabled capabilities across the DoD,” said Steve Escaravage, a Booz Allen senior vice president and leader of the firm’s analytics and AI business.

Booz Allen will support the JAIC’s Joint Warfighting National Mission Initiative (JWNMI), serving as the prime systems integrator in the development of new artificial intelligence technologies and products to improve operational effectiveness in all domains. The company will source emerging technologies from industry partners to deliver AI capabilities to JWNMI.

The task order has been awarded through the GSA Alliant 2 Governmentwide Acquisition Contract and orchestrated by GSA FEDSIM. It will encompass technical services and workforce training, including data engineering, machine learning model development, AI product integration and transition of AI-enabled solutions into new and existing DoD programs.

JAIC announced its expansion plan in 2019, noting that the division will focus on joint warfighting operations to increase combat effectiveness. JAIC will continue to accelerate military decision-making and operations to help solve the government’s technology challenges.

“Booz Allen proudly supports the Defense Department across a range of projects, and we are honored to continue supporting the JAIC in its mission to apply the latest technologies to help ensure our nation’s security,” added Escaravage.

GSA announced the task order in May 2020, noting its Federal Systems Integration and Management Center and Technology Transformation Services office work together to increase access to modern technology across the government. TTS’ Centers of Excellence supports the process of identifying opportunities to increase operational efficiency at agencies.

“This award represents an important step in the JAIC’s delivery of AI solutions across the Department of Defense,” said GSA Administrator Emily Murphy, three-time Wash100 awardee. “I'm thrilled that the merger of TTS and FAS in 2017 continues to reap benefits for our customers.”

About Booz Allen Hamilton

For more than 100 years, business, government, and military leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. As a consulting firm with experts in analytics, digital, engineering and cyber, we help organizations transform. We are a key partner on some of the most innovative programs for governments worldwide and trusted by the most sensitive agencies. We work shoulder to shoulder with clients, using a mission-first approach to choose the right strategy and technology to help them realize their vision.