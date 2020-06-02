Bright Apps, Navy Research Facility Renew Cooperative R&D Agreement

Bright Apps and a San Diego-based U.S. Navy research facility have agreed to explore potential applications of artificial intelligence and quantum entropy concepts to the naval mission.

The company said Monday it will continue to perform research, test and evaluation services after renewal of its limited purpose cooperative research and development agreement with Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific.

Greg McGregor, CEO of Bright Apps, said the company seeks to help NIWC Pacific drive AI and quantum technology projects through the partnership.

Center personnel develop, engineer and support command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, cyber and space platforms designed for military use.

Walnut Creek, Calif.-based Bright Apps focuses on developing software based on AI, quantum entropy security and blockchain approaches.