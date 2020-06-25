Britt Harter Named Guidehouse Sustainability Lead for North America; Jan Vrins Quoted

Britt Harter
Guidehouse has appointed Britt Harter as sustainability and large corporates lead within the energy, sustainability and Infrastructure (ES&I) segment in North America, the company announced Thursday.
“Britt blends strategic thinking and pragmatism to help organizations deliver their sustainability outcomes and initiatives successfully by using a combination of strong program management, collaboration, innovation, and implementation,” said Jan Vrins, leader of Guidehouse’s global ES&I segment.
As Sustainability and Large Corporates Lead, Harter will lead innovative energy solutions that support corporate and government clients implement sustainability and decarbonization projects, in addition to supervising the North American team that provide for large corporate clients.
“We are excited for him to bring his unique experience to a broader set of clients throughout the North American region,” Vrins added.
Harter previously served as a director within Guidehouse’s state and local government advisory group, where he supervised environmental, social and economic efforts and led public sector policy and strategy.
In his previous capacity, he produced sustainability plans for Los Angeles and San Jose, Calif. He also created economic recovery plans for Puerto Rico and Detroit.
Before his tenure with Guidehouse, Harter spent 10 years in PwC’s sustainable business solutions practice, where he focused on environmental sustainability strategy for large corporations. Harter has received a variety of scientific research grants and his research has been published in several leading academic journals.
“I am thrilled to continue my journey with Guidehouse and look forward to becoming a trusted advisor to more of our clients as they adapt their strategies and operations for a better, sustainable future,” Harter said.
About Guidehouse
Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. We help clients address their toughest challenges with a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change, technology-driven innovation and significant regulatory pressure.
Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, we help clients create scalable, innovative solutions that prepare them for future growth and success. Headquartered in Washington DC, the company has more than 7,000 professionals in more than 50 locations. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies.
