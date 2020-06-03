By Light Adds Threat Intell Feature to Cyber Training Platform

By Light Professional IT Services has integrated a FireEye threat intelligence offering into the former’s technology platform that offers a live, virtual and constructive training environment for cyberspace missions.
The Cyberoperations Enhanced Network and Training Simulators — also known as CENTS — features FireEye’s Mandiant Threat Intelligence and seeks to help cyber operators train in malware defense, By Light said Tuesday.
“Through this integration with By Light, we are giving highly skilled outfits such as the U.S. Cyber Mission Forces access to the tailored, proprietary data and intelligence they need to rapidly develop and deploy advanced capabilities,” said Ron Bushar, chief technology officer of government solutions at FireEye.
CENTS is designed to help customers test sensor performance, associate warnings with attacks, simulate response operations and customize training environments. Users can also apply operational technology and unit kits to expand the capability.
The integration allows for the simulation of malware techniques, tactics and procedures used by defense adversaries or opposing forces, according to By Light.
