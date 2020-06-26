Capella Space to Support NGA Researchers With Commercial SAR Imagery

Capella Space
Capella Space has agreed to provide the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency access to imagery from the company's synthetic aperture radar satellites under a cooperative research and development agreement.
Both parties signed the CRADA as part of the agency's Commercial GEOINT Strategy to address a demand for satellite imagery, contextual data and analytics, Capella said Thursday.
The company added it seeks to help NGA produce more unclassified and intelligence data through the partnership.
"With our satellite launch on the near horizon, this is an optimal time to initiate a collaborative, data-sharing relationship," said Payam Banazadeh, CEO and founder of Capella Space.
Capella Space entered into a separate agreement with the Department of Defense in May to provide SAR data to the U.S. Navy and help DoD analyze imagery as part of the Defense Innovation Unit's Commercial Solutions Opening program.
