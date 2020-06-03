Carahsoft Technology has agreed to be the government market distributor of a cloud-based Leaptree technology platform that works to help organizations evaluate the performance of customer-facing personnel.
The partnership comes after a federal agency adopted the Leaptree Optimize offering in a move to assess customer services and partners with the use of scorecards, the company said Tuesday.
Neil Young, co-founder and managing director of Leaptree, said the platform is designed to help public sector customers manage quality assurance, compliance and training processes.
Leaptree is headquartered in Dublin and develops software products that are designed to incorporate revenue performance methods with artificial intelligence.
Carahsoft, Leaptree Partner to Bring Performance Mgmt Tech to Gov’t Market
