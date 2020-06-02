Casepoint Gets FedRAMP OK for Cloud-Based eDiscovery Platform; Amy Hilbert Quoted

Casepoint has received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program certification for a cloud-based eDiscovery technology designed to help public sector customers manage electronically stored information for legal proceedings.

The Casepoint Government platform has been certified at the FedRAMP moderate baseline to support data discovery in litigation, compliance, investigation, assessment and Freedom of Information Act processes, the company said Monday.

"By achieving this authorization, we are able to help the federal government leverage artificial intelligence and advanced analytics-based tools that are built into our eDiscovery technology in order to stay ahead of the evolving legal, regulatory, business and technology landscape." said Amy Hilbert, vice president of Casepoint's public sector business.

The company completed the agency authorization process under the federal government's cloud computing program with sponsorship from the Securities and Exchange Commission.