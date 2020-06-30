CenturyLink Wins Second NASA Network Support Order Under EIS Vehicle; David Young Quoted

CenturyLink has received a second task order from NASA to provide network connectivity services to more than 15 space centers and regional research facilities.

The agency issued the task order under the General Services Administration’s $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract vehicle, the company said Tuesday.

“NASA entrusted CenturyLink with a second EIS award to provide agency-wide voice services and run its regional network that connects its celebrated space centers and regional research facilities with headquarters locations,” said David Young, senior vice president of CenturyLink’s public sector business and two-time Wash100 awardee.

The company provides core backbone network services to the agency under the initial task order announced in April 2019. With the second award, CenturyLink will support mission-critical modern voice and network services to advance NASA’s space exploration programs. Both have a period of performance of nine and a half years.

CenturyLink became the first supplier to receive authority to operate under GSA’s EIS program in March 2019.

“We’re honored to provide mission-critical voice services and network connectivity that allow NASA to focus on its vision to discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity,” Young added.