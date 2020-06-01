Charles River Analytics has secured Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity funds to advance a virtual reality technology designed to help military first responders examine brain injury cases on the battlefield.
The company said Monday it will equip the ADVISOR-Tethered Forward Deployable platform with a ruggedized screening kit comprised of a head-mounted display and a graphics and data processing unit.
ADVISOR tests the oculomotor, vestibular and reaction time characteristics of injury cases to support first responder decision-making.
The patent-pending system employs a ruggedized VR hardware set along with embedded software.
“With ADVISOR-TFD, we are developing intelligent, automated patient response data processing and decision support methods for ADVISOR’s existing OVRT assessments,” said Sean Tobyne, a Charles River Analytics scientist and principal investigator for the project.
Charles River Analytics to Update Concussion Assessment Tech for Army Medical Responders
Charles River Analytics has secured Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity funds to advance a virtual reality technology designed to help military first responders examine brain injury cases on the battlefield.
The company said Monday it will equip the ADVISOR-Tethered Forward Deployable platform with a ruggedized screening kit comprised of a head-mounted display and a graphics and data processing unit.
ADVISOR tests the oculomotor, vestibular and reaction time characteristics of injury cases to support first responder decision-making.
The patent-pending system employs a ruggedized VR hardware set along with embedded software.
“With ADVISOR-TFD, we are developing intelligent, automated patient response data processing and decision support methods for ADVISOR’s existing OVRT assessments,” said Sean Tobyne, a Charles River Analytics scientist and principal investigator for the project.