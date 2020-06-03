Cloudera’s Shaun Bierweiler: Agencies Need Data Tech, Strategy to Harness AI

TYSONS CORNER, VA, June 3, 2020 — Shaun Bierweiler, president of the government solutions business at Cloudera (NYSE: CLDR), said aopdting a multiformat data strategy would allow agencies to realize the promise of artificial intelligence, GovCon Wire reported May 19.

"Agencies can benefit by establishing a data strategy and data platform that protects them from vendor lock-in and doesn’t discriminate against any types of data," Bierweiler wrote in a post on the Carahsoft website.