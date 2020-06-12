Cobham Works on AESA Tech for Potential Airborne Early Warning, Missile Tracking Applications

Cobham's advanced electronic solutions business has begun to develop an active electronically scanned array technology in Ka-Band and W-band frequencies for potential use in defense platforms such as airborne early warning radar technology.

The millimeter wave AESA is designed to have a system-on-a-chip intergrated cricuit, high power transmission capacity and rugged assemblies, Cobham said Thursday.

Other potential applications of the new technology include missile tracking, warning, surveillance, guidance and mapping, according to the company.

Jeff Hassannia, senior vice president of business development, strategy and technology at CAES, said the business applied experience with antenna, aperture and advanced systems for aerospace and defense applications in order to reach its AESA development milestone.

The technology includes a multiple inputs multiple outputs feature designed to increase range resolution, signal- to-noise ratio and update speed.

Cobham added the system has the potential to switch between a phase array and an MIMO processing mode.