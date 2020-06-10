Cognosante Aims to Help States Manage Coronavirus Contact Tracing Programs; Michele Kang Quoted

Cognosante has unveiled a plan to offer a suite of clinical support, technology and staffing services intended to help state governments manage contact tracing initiatives to contain the spread of coronavirus.

A contact tracing approach works to help public health officials identify and monitor individuals who have been likely exposed to COVID-19 patients, Cognosante said Tuesday.

The company noted it deploys personnel with technology platforms that deliver information to decision-makers for pandemic response.

"By bringing our technology, clinical program support expertise and surge staffing together in an integrated way, we can be part of the solution for COVID-19 as the country addresses this unprecedented challenge," said Michele Kang, founder and CEO of Cognosante.