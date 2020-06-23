Raytheon Technologies' Collins Aerospace business received a contract to develop a digital technology for U.S. Navy and Marine Corps aircews to gain situational awareness when performing missions in a low-light environment.
Both military branches selected the Enhanced Visual Acuity system to help increase flight safety of pilots who fly rotary-wing and tiltrotor vehicles, Collins Aerospace said Monday.
The EVA technology will be built with a helmet-mounted binocular display designed to process high-resolution imagery and improve the pilot's ability to see in very low light conditions.
Collins Aerospace is scheduled to finish contract work by March 2023.
Collins Aerospace to Build Digital Night Vision Tech for Navy, Marine Pilots
