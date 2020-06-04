CrowdStrike, ExtraHop Integrate Cloud-Based Security Tech Offerings

ExtraHop and CrowdStrike have partnered to integrate cloud-based technology offerings in a push to help government and business customers address network or endpoint security threats.
The integration of Reveal(x) and Falcon platforms will allow users to fully monitor networks, detect threats via machine learning and extract metadata, Extrahop said Wednesday.
Reveal(x) is designed to identify devices connected to a system and generate alerts when a new or vulnerable device join the network.
The ExtraHop-built platform will work to notify the Falcon system to help analysts contain affected devices.
“The threat environment continues to grow in complexity as sophisticated cyber adversaries advance their attack techniques, evading security controls and gaining access to corporate networks,” said Matthew Polly, vice president of worldwide business development and channels at CrowdStrike.
Polly added that the partnership aims to help customers recognize and address malicious activity across the attack surface.
