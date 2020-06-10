CTC to Continue USMC Facility Control Systems Support; Ed Sheehan Quoted

Concurrent Technologies Corp. will continue to help the U.S. Marine Corps secure control systems for the service branch's facilities under a $2.75M contract modification.

CTC said Wednesday it works with a small business partner to provide analytical, investigative, technical and assessment services to the USMC Facility Related Control Systems program.

The modification, which runs through March next year, is the second exercised option under a contract originally announced in 2018 and will bring the total ceiling value to $7M.

Ed Sheehan Jr., president and CEO at CTC, said the latest award reflects the company's commitment to providing technical services, policy expertise and program management support the Marines.

The FRCS program covers more than 350 systems such as life safety, utilities and electronic security platforms.

According to the company, it will reengineer business processes, analyze data, facilitate outreach and communication programs and support community of practice, accounting and policy initiatives through the contract modification.