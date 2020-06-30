Cyber Threat Alliance, Center for Internet Security Partner for Joint Cybersecurity Initiatives

The Cyber Threat Alliance has partnered with the Center for Internet Security to launch joint efforts focused on threat intelligence and leverage the latter's Department of Homeland Security-funded cybersecurity facilities.

CTA said Monday the working agreement requires both nonprofit organizations to coordinate efforts during cybersecurity emergencies and conduct analytical exchanges as well as cybersecurity exercises.

The partnership will also enable CTA to combine its efforts with those under CIS’s Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center and Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center.

MS-ISAC handles cybersecurity defense and response operations for U.S. state, local, tribal and territorial governments while EI-ISAC is responsible for election-related cybersecurity initiatives.

Stacey Wright, director of partnerships at MS-ISAC and EI-ISAC, said the agreement will enable CTA and CIS to ensure cyber protection and recovery for all of their members as well as the nation’s election infrastructure.

CTA is an industry group founded by Check Point Software Technologies that works to share situational awareness and actionable intelligence to help its members fortify system defenses against complex cyber threats.

Members of the organization include Cisco, Verizon, McAfee, Fortinet, Symantec and Palo Alto Networks.