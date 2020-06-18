PAR Technology Corp.'s government subsidiary has won an $11.9M contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to explore semantic approaches to analyze media content.
DARPA received 37 proposals for the Semantic Forensics program via a competitive acquisition process under a full-and-open broad agency announcement, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.
Under the SemFor research contract, PAR Government will help the agency explore approaches to exploit semantic inconsistencies across falsified media assets.
Goals of the program include developing algorithms to detect production and manipulation of multimodal content for malicious activity.
The agency is obligating $1.5M at the time of award from its fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds.
DARPA Selects PAR Subsidiary for Media Semantic Tech Research Project
