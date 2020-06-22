DARPA Taps Aurora Flight Sciences for Aircraft Control Tech R&D

Boeing's Aurora Flight Sciences subsidiary has won a one-year, $7.1M contract to help the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency develop an active flow control technology for potential military and commercial aviation applications.

DARPA awarded the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract after a competitive acquisition process for the Control of Revolutionary Aircraft with Novel Effectors program, the Department of Defense said Friday.

The goal of the CRANE program is to build an X-plane with AFC technology that will work to increase aircraft performance through removal of jointed surfaces.

Contract work will take place in Virginia, Arizona, Missouri and Los Angeles through June 2021. DARPA will initially obligate over 99 percent of the full contract value using fiscal 2020 research and development funds.