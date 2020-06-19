Datadog Cloud Monitoring Platform Gets FedRAMP OK

Datadog has secured Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program certification for a software-as-a-service platform that will work to help government customers monitor and secure cloud applications.

The company said Thursday its cloud monitoring technology has low-impact FedRAMP authorization and has been listed on the program's marketplace since May 14.

The offering is designed to also comply with Service Organization Control 2 Type II and log management system requirements under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

Datadog also holds ISO 27001 certification and ensures compliance with document protection controls on the Cloud Security Alliance registry.