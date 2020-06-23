The Department of Homeland Security is inviting companies, academic institutions, laboratories and innovators to submit proposals that can support first responder requirements across four technology areas.
DHS said Monday its science and technology directorate seeks remote and rapid rescue systems, firefighter helmets, structural turnout equipment and portable thermal imagery systems with signs-of-life sensors.
“Now more than ever, our focus is on giving first responders of all disciplines the technology and personal protective equipment they need to do their jobs safely and effectively,” said Milt Nenneman, program manager at DHS S&T's operations and requirements analysis division.
“We work directly with responders themselves to identify their capability gaps."
Interested parties have until July 22 to submit white papers.
DHS Seeks New First Responder Tech Platforms
