George Krivo
George Krivo, CEO of DynCorp International and two-time Wash100 awardee, has joined the board of trustees at Cornell College.
The board elected Krivo along with Marissa Czapla, a financial analyst at Mutual of Omaha; Stephanie Froehlich, associate vice president of marketing at Nasdaq; and Frances Kao, a former partner at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, Cornell College said Wednesday.
All four trustees will serve for a term of up to three years.
Krivo graduated in 1984 after majoring in theater and speech and politics, then earned his master's degree from University of Oklahoma.
He took the helm of DynCorp in 2017 after his tenure as managing director for the operations and advisory business at investment firm Cerberus Capital Management and previously held leadership positions at Science Applications International Corp. and DRS Technologies.
The 21-year U.S. Army veteran also serves on the board of directors at the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors.
DynCorp CEO George Krivo Elected to Cornell College Board of Trustees
