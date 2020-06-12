DynCorp Gets Army Aviation Field Maintenance Support Contract

DynCorp International received a $46.9M contract modification to provide program management support to the U.S. Army's aviation field maintenance directorate in the world's east region.

The company said Thursday it will also help maintain aircraft and ground support equipment, modify aerial systems and perform logistics work for aviation customers operating in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Army Contracting Command issued the AFM II East contract modification March 10. Work is expected to be complete by July15.

DynCorp is also the contractor for the potential $1.1B AFM II West program the service branch awarded in April 2019.