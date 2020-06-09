DynCorp to Continue Executive Airlift Maintenance Support to Air Force

DynCorp International will continue to help the U.S. Air Force maintain its executive airlift platform at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland under a $40.4M contract modification awarded by the 11th Contracting Squadron.

Work covers aircraft maintenance and backshop services through August 31, 2021, DynCorp said Monday.

The modification falls under a potential $203.1M contract the company won in August 2018.

The original agreement calls for DynCorp to support management, equipment and personnel for aircraft platforms under the 89th Airlift Wing and the 811th Operations Group.