Exquadrum Completes Rocket Motor Hot-Fire Test Under DARPA’s OpFires Program
Exquadrum has concluded hot-fire tests of a rocket motor technology being developed with Dynetics to support the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's efforts to build and demonstrate ground-launched hypersonic weapon system.
The full-scale propulsion system was tested at an Exquandrum facility at the Southern California Logistics Airport, culminating phase 2 work under a $15.1M contract awarded in 2018 through the Operational Fires program, the company said Thursday.
Kim Doering, vice president of space systems at Dynetics, said the team designed the technology during a 19-month development period and looks to explore its potential application in weapon and space systems.
Exquadrum, Aerojet Rocketdyne and Sierra Nevada Corp. are the participating companies in the OpFires program and working to build upper-stage rocket motors.
Lockheed Martin's missiles and fire control business serves as the lead integrator for program's third phase.