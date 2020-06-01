SpaceX has received Federal Aviation Administration clearance to test a prototype of the company's new crew and cargo transportation platform through suborbital flight missions.
FAA said Thursday it granted the company a license to perform pre-flight ground and liftoff operations for the Starship prototype at a launch site in Boca Chica, Texas.
The agency required SpaceX to validate and report anomalies during flights and submit a nominal thrust profile along with recommendations on liquid oxygen and methane quantities.
Starship is a reusable launch vehicle designed to send crew and cargo that weigh more than 100 metric tonnes into space.
FAA Authorizes Suborbital Flight Test for SpaceX’s Reusable Launch Vehicle Prototype
