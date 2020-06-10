Raytheon Technologies‘ Collins Aerospace business has been selected to provide a backup system to support Federal Emergency Management Agency communications in the event of a critical situation.
FEMA chose the UrgentLink high-frequency radio network to help first responders communicate with public health and private sector officials if a disaster decimates traditional networks, Collins Aerospace said Tuesday.
The agency plans to deploy radios in six regional emergency response locations this month as part of hurricane season preparedness efforts.
Collins Aerospace offers UrgentLink as a subscription-based managed service and uses ground terminals throughout the country to facilitate redundant coverage when satellite, landline, wireless and microwave networks are unavailable due to a natural or a manmade disaster.
“Imagine being in a situation where there are no phones, no cell service and even emergency responder radios are rendered useless — it can be incredibly scary and dangerous for emergency personnel and the public,” said LeAnn Ridgeway, vice president and general manager of information management services at Collins Aerospace.
“That’s the situation we created UrgentLink to address.”
FEMA Selects Collins Aerospace Platform for Emergency Communications Backup
Raytheon Technologies‘ Collins Aerospace business has been selected to provide a backup system to support Federal Emergency Management Agency communications in the event of a critical situation.
FEMA chose the UrgentLink high-frequency radio network to help first responders communicate with public health and private sector officials if a disaster decimates traditional networks, Collins Aerospace said Tuesday.
The agency plans to deploy radios in six regional emergency response locations this month as part of hurricane season preparedness efforts.
Collins Aerospace offers UrgentLink as a subscription-based managed service and uses ground terminals throughout the country to facilitate redundant coverage when satellite, landline, wireless and microwave networks are unavailable due to a natural or a manmade disaster.
“Imagine being in a situation where there are no phones, no cell service and even emergency responder radios are rendered useless — it can be incredibly scary and dangerous for emergency personnel and the public,” said LeAnn Ridgeway, vice president and general manager of information management services at Collins Aerospace.
“That’s the situation we created UrgentLink to address.”