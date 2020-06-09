FLIR-STS Team Installs Skin Temperature Screening Platform at Pentagon Visitor Center

FLIR Systems and STS International have helped the Department of Defense implement a thermal imaging camera-equipped system to screen people entering the Pentagon Visitors Center for elevated skin temperature as part of COVID-19 prevention measures.

The FLIR A700 EST-IS platform works to help DoD security professional accelerate detection of high body temperature with infrared technology while practicing social distancing, STS said Monday.

Tim Durham, vice president and general manager of FLIR's sensor systems business, said EST checks can serve as the first line of defense in efforts to contain novel coronavirus spread.

STS trained members of the U.S. Army Rapid Equipping Force and the Pentagon Force Protection Agency on how to operate the non-contact screening equipment.

In a separate announcement, FLIR said it rolled out a software platform for its A-Series, Exx-Series and T-Series thermal imaging camera offerings. The Screen-EST software is built to automate body temperature screenings in two seconds or less.