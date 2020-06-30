Olivier Jarrault, who led Albany International for nearly two years as president and CEO, joined the board of directors at aircraft components and support services provider Cadence Aerospace.
The more than 35-year aerospace and defense market veteran previously served as group president at Alcoa's engineered products and solutions business, Cadence said Monday.
The Anaheim, Calif.-based aerospace and defense technology supplier is backed by Arlington Capital Partners.
Peter Manos, an Arlington managing partner, Jarrault brings to the team his strategic, operational and merger-and acquisition experience along with his work with original equipment manufacturers.
Former Albany CEO Olivier Jarrault Joins Cadence Aerospace Board
Olivier Jarrault, who led Albany International for nearly two years as president and CEO, joined the board of directors at aircraft components and support services provider Cadence Aerospace.
The more than 35-year aerospace and defense market veteran previously served as group president at Alcoa's engineered products and solutions business, Cadence said Monday.
The Anaheim, Calif.-based aerospace and defense technology supplier is backed by Arlington Capital Partners.
Peter Manos, an Arlington managing partner, Jarrault brings to the team his strategic, operational and merger-and acquisition experience along with his work with original equipment manufacturers.