Former Excella Exec Craig Schneider Named VerticalApps Tech VP

Craig Schneider, formerly a principal and director of technical delivery at Excella, has been named vice president of technology programs at Vertical Applications.

He will oversee technical strategy for the Arlington, Va.-based information technology services provider's federal practice in his new position,VerticalApps said Wednesday.

Schneider will also be responsible for expanding the company's government offerings such as application development, robotic process automation, cloud engineering and data management services.

At Excella, he led the development and deployment of an online application platform for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. He previously worked at Avaya, IBM and BearingPoint in business and technical leadership roles

He holds a bachelor's degree from the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and a master's degree from the George Washington University School of Business.