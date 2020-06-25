Manuel Miranda
Manuel Miranda, former chief operating officer of InfoZen, has been named president of Reston, Va.-based information technology services provider Electrosoft.
He will oversee Electrosoft’s growth efforts and information technology, human resources, business development and customer service functions, the company said Wednesday.
His three-decade career also includes leadership roles at Universal systems and Technology, Identix and Veremos.
Electrosoft offers cybersecurity, enterprise IT, software integration, program management and identity, credential and access management services in the government market.
Former InfoZen Exec Manuel Miranda Joins Electrosoft as President
