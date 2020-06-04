The U.S. Navy has launched and recovered aircraft more than 3K times onboard the USS Gerald R. Ford using a pair of General Atomics-built systems.
The service branch aims to complete as many as 8K at-sea launch and arrestment operations with the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System and Advanced Arresting Gear through the end of the year, the company said Tuesday.
“EMALS and AAG continue to perform as expected as the ship ramps up evolutions towards achieving combat operational readiness,” said Scott Forney, president of General Atomics' electromagnetic systems business.
“Both systems’ capabilities are being rigorously exercised to meet the daily objectives for cats and traps in support of the various squadrons undergoing carrier qualification (CQ) and training aboard CVN 78."
The aircraft carrier also recorded 167 launches and recoveries within one day, exceeding the 135 events previously recorded.
General Atomics will also equip USS John F. Kennedy and USS Enterprise ships with the EMALS and the AAG.
General Atomics-Built Launch, Recovery Systems Hit Performance Milestone on Navy Aircraft Carrier
