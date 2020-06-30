General Atomics Demos Potential of Extended-Range Gray Eagle UAS for Multidomain Ops

General Atomics' aeronautical systems unit has conducted a third demonstration of how its extended-range Gray Eagle unmanned aircraft system could support the U.S. Army in multidomain operations.
The company said Monday it used intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance payloads, long-range sensors, command and control systems and air-launched effects from industry partners during monthlong demo.
GE-ER detected emitters using an L3Harris Technologies-built Rio Nino communications intelligence system along with a General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.-made Lynx radar and collected electronic intelligence using a Sierra Nevada Corp. technology.
GA-ASI also demonstrated teaming between its aircraft and ALEs from aerospace company Area-I for the first time. The partnership launched and operated the Altius-600 drones through the long-rang Gray Eagle variant to transmit full-motion video in real time to simulated forces on the ground via a tactical mobile network.
“The goal was to take the Army’s concepts and put the power of industry innovation to work to make them a reality," GA-ASI President David Alexander said.
The event took place at Yuma Proving Grounds and continued a test series that began in November of last year.
GA-ASI plans to test a 200-horsepower fuel engine and 7.5-kilowatt brushless generators with the aircraft in the next demo.
