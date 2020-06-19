General Atomics to Modernize Air National Guard MQ-9 Unmanned Aircraft, Ground Control Stations

General Atomics has secured a $12.1M contract to update the Air National Guard's MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft and ground equipment used to control the unmanned aerial vehicles.

The company said Thursday its aeronautical systems business will support modernization of Block 1 and 5 MQ-9s along with the Block 25 dual-control module terminal and Block 30 ground control station.

The military reserve component also ordered Barrett Asymmetrical Digital Datalink Computer, display and Multi-Intelligence Smart Processing systems.

David Alexander, president of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., said the displays and BADDCs are designed to support data transmission between the aircraft and the terminal while MISP technology is built to ensure the flow of data between the station and external networks.

GA-ASI developed the MISP architecture with BAE Systems and the Air Force Research Laboratory in an effort to help ground operators and squadron operations center personnel exchange information.