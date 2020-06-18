Genesys Selects AWS as Preferred Cloud Provider; Mike Clayville, Olivier Jouve Quoted

Mike Clayville
Genesys has selected Amazon Web Services as the preferred cloud provider for Genesys Cloud, AWS announced Wednesday.
“Using AWS’s unmatched portfolio of services and our capacity to scale, Genesys can instantly address peaks in customer demand at any time and continue providing the tools organizations rely on to deliver exceptional customer service over any channel,” said Mike Clayville, vice president of worldwide commercial sales at AWS.
Genesys Cloud is built on AWS’s comprehensive set of cloud services to develop and deliver new features to customers. The cloud solution will also enable organizations to deploy and scale the platform rapidly.
Genesys Cloud has leveraged AWS’s secure global infrastructure to help organizations transition from centralized contact centers to remote contact centers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The service has enabled service representatives to work from home and manage higher interaction volumes.
“With AWS’s global infrastructure, we are putting Genesys Cloud within reach for even more organizations around the world, helping them improve customer engagement while meeting data sovereignty requirements,” said Olivier Jouve, a Genesys executive vice president and general manager of Genesys Cloud.
The Genesys Cloud platform has integrated a broad range of AWS services including compute, database, analytics, machine learning, storage and security to support the delivery of personalized experiences to their contact center customers at peak demand.
Genesys Cloud will also feature microservices architecture and robust application programming interfaces (API) to enable its customers to easily customize their experience by integrating third-party software through its alignment with AWS scalable and highly performant infrastructure.
“It’s more important than ever for organizations’ contact centers to be nimble so they can adjust their operations, pivot rapidly to remote work, and manage fluctuating demand at a moment’s notice. The depth of AWS services contribute to Genesys Cloud’s robust capabilities and scale, which enable organizations to ensure business continuity and maintain meaningful connections with their customers,” Jouve added.
About Amazon Web Services
For 14 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform.
AWS offers over 175 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, robotics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 76 Availability Zones (AZs) within 24 geographic regions, with announced plans for nine more Availability Zones and three more AWS Regions in Indonesia, Japan, and Spain.
Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs.
