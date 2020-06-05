Geospark Analytics has been selected to provide a technology for Department of Homeland Security personnel to analyze potential risks and threats from global events.
Hyperion, which has a cloud-based platform and mobile application, uses an artificial intelligence engine designed to help analysts gain situational awareness and generate forecasts, the company said Thursday.
The AI technology works to process publicly available information from different parts of the world, identify anomalous activity and predict future stability risk for countries, regions and cities.
Geospark Analytics to Help DHS Implement Risk Analysis Tech
