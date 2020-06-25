Omar Balkissoon
Geospark Analytics has secured a five-year, multimillion-dollar contract to develop artificial intelligence-based disease outbreak models for the Department of Health and Human Services.
The company said Tuesday it will help HHS apply the Hyperion risk and threat assessment platform to epidemiological efforts such as COVID-19 modeling.
"With Hyperion Events, Hotspots and Pulse stability models HHS will receive insights into events happening around the world, an understanding of how those events impact its operations, how they shape the future operating environment and offer an ability to easily manage the increasingly complex and growing publicly available information," said Omar Balkissoon, CEO and founder of Geospark Analytics and a former Wash100 inductee.
The platform is designed to help users identify and predict an emerging global event in order to develop risk or threat mitigation measures.
Geospark Analytics to Help HHS Develop Outbreak Risk Models; Omar Balkissoon Quoted
Omar Balkissoon
Geospark Analytics has secured a five-year, multimillion-dollar contract to develop artificial intelligence-based disease outbreak models for the Department of Health and Human Services.
The company said Tuesday it will help HHS apply the Hyperion risk and threat assessment platform to epidemiological efforts such as COVID-19 modeling.
"With Hyperion Events, Hotspots and Pulse stability models HHS will receive insights into events happening around the world, an understanding of how those events impact its operations, how they shape the future operating environment and offer an ability to easily manage the increasingly complex and growing publicly available information," said Omar Balkissoon, CEO and founder of Geospark Analytics and a former Wash100 inductee.
The platform is designed to help users identify and predict an emerging global event in order to develop risk or threat mitigation measures.