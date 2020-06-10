GSA, DISA Reworking $7.6B DEOS Contract

As reported by Washington Technology, Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) and General Services Administration (GSA) have taken another corrective action to redo the $7.6 billion Defense Enterprise Office Solutions (DEOS) contract.

DEOS is an Enterprise Commercial Cloud Service Offering (CSO) that supports the Department of Defense (DoD) Enterprise Collaboration and Productivity Services (ECAPS) strategy to replace existing DoD Unified Capabilities (UC) by acquiring and implementing common enterprise applications and services for joint use across DoD, standardizing cloud adoption, and enabling cross-Department collaboration at local base/post/camp/station (B/P/C/S) levels to include deployed and afloat organizations.

We’ll provide the latest update on this breaking story as soon as more information becomes available.