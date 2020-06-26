Hawkeye 360 Updates RF Signal Mapping Platform; John Serafini Quoted

John Serafini
HawkEye 360 has expanded the range of radar signals applicable for mapping with the company's radio frequency geolocation platform.
The company said Thursday its RFGeo product now covers S-band radar signals and additional X-band signals for maritime situational awareness.
RFGeo is designed to use data from HawkEye 360 satellites and locate signals from mobile satellite devices, distress beacons, marine and push-to-talk radios and other RF technologies.
The product now accommodates the majority of X-band frequencies used by magnetron radars.
"By expanding our signal catalog, we’re not just collecting new and diverse RF data sets, we’re providing actionable intelligence to support the increasing number and scale of our customers’ missions," said John Serafini, CEO of HawkEye 360.
