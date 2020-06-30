The Department of Health and Human Services has announced that U.S. hospitals will get more than 500K treatment courses of the drug remdesivir through September under an agreement signed by the Trump administration with Gilead Sciences.
“President Trump has struck an amazing deal to ensure Americans have access to the first authorized therapeutic for COVID-19,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement published Monday.
AmerisourceBergen will ship the drug to hospitals, which will pay approximately $3,200 per treatment course to administer the drug to patients with Medicare and private insurance.
HHS said the drug will be delivered directly to hospitals based on the state health departments’ allocation decision and shipments will likely occur every couple of weeks.
HHS Announces Agreement to Provide US Hospitals Access to COVID-19 Drug Remdesivir
