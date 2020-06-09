HII Reopens Pier Facility on Pascagoula River East Bank

Huntington Ingalls Industries has restored a facility that suffered damage from Hurricane Katrina and moved a future U.S. Navy guided missile destroyer to the site on Pascagoula River’s east bank in Mississippi.

HII said Friday its Ingalls Shipbuilding division transferred the USS Delbert D. Black ship to Pier Four after reactivation of the 187-acre east bank that includes storage facilities and covered construction areas.

“In reopening the east bank, we celebrate the 80-plus year legacy of those Ingalls shipbuilders who came before us, and look forward to continuing Ingalls’ legacy of building the finest ships in the world for decades to come,” said Brian Cuccias, president of Ingalls Shipbuilding,

The company salvaged and integrated various historical structures such as a concrete slab with Robert Ingalls Sr.'s carved initials and 1930-era guard house bricks.

More than 100K tons of concrete were removed and recycled as part of the project. The east bank will also feature LED lighting systems, according to HII.