The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity has asked industry to provide seedling concepts across five technology areas to aid in the fight against COVID-19.
In a May 21 solicitation notice, IARPA said the coronavirus pandemic underscores the need for detection and sensing; supply chain management and integrity; geospatiotemporal monitoring and mapping; information reliability and collaboration; and modeling, simulation and predictive analytics platforms.
Interested parties can submit proposals through July 7.
A potential contractor will develop and test a prototype proof-of-concept within four months under the initial phase of the broad agency announcement. The next phase will run for eight months and focus on production work.
IARPA pegs the total award value for the project at less than $1M.
IARPA Solicits Technical Approaches to Pandemic Response
